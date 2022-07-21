Crash on W. Main St. leaves two in hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An accident occurred Thursday at the intersection of West Main and Mountain View Road, sending two to the hospital.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on West Main, and was turning left on Mountain View when it was struck by another vehicle westbound on Main Street.

This caused the first vehicle to roll over, and trap the two occupants.

The occupants were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the RCPD.

