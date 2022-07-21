35-year-old man drowns at Pactola Reservoir

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge man drowned at Pactola Reservoir Tuesday, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Saucedo, 35, was swimming with family when he began to struggle in the water. The PCSO release states that Saucedo was reportedly under water for about 10 minutes before being rescued.

Medics were able to get a pulse and Saucedo was taken by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where he was declared deceased.

