Operations at Feeding South Dakota affected by inflation rates

Rising inflation rates have affected Feeding South Dakota's operations.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Soaring food prices have people struggling to buy necessities for their families. Feeding South Dakota’s mission is to end hunger in the state but rising inflation is making that a bit more difficult.

In South Dakota, one out of nine people face food insecurity, and as food prices rise due to inflation, people are turning to other sources to get the necessities they need.

Feeding South Dakota is one of the largest nonprofits in the state -- helping assist people with their food security needs. Due to rising inflation rates, the organization has seen an increase in people using their programs.

“We’ve seen a great increase in the number of people coming to our mobile distributions and accessing our partner pantries and with the cost of food going up people are in more need so there been an increase just in Rapid City alone of about 33% increase in people access our mobile distributions,” said Mary Corbine, Agency Relations Coordinator for Feeding South Dakota.

More people being helped has impacted the organization’s operations, as food is leaving the shelves faster than can be replaced.

“Our operations are definitely affected; we usually would have more of a reserve here in the warehouse but right now it seems like the food coming in its going out just as fast as its coming in,” said Corbine.

For more information on how you can donate to Feeding South Dakota please visit their website.

