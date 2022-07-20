Advertisement

Hot Weather Until Friday, Then Better Temps For the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will continue to see sunny skies over the next couple of days. Temperatures will also remain hot with highs in the upper 90s for tomorrow and close to 100° for Friday. Better temperatures are in store for the weekend with highs in the 80s. We also will see some storms on Sunday with more rain chances Monday and Tuesday of next week.

