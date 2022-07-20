Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

