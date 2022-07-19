Record breaking temperatures spark fire danger concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -High temperatures combined with strong winds can cause wildfires to spread quickly across a landscape.

Places like the Black Hills have all the ingredients for a wildfire to start, which is why people should always remain cautious of the dangers of fire.

“Preventing fires is just being wise obviously monitor and respect all the different burn bans if we are in high or extreme fire dangers you not allowed to even use like certain recreation outdoors pits so respecting those kinds of things and being wise about how we use fire recreationally,” said Calen Maningas, Battalion Chief with the Rapid City Fire Department.

During July more than half of all fires are caused by lightning but people should remain cautious of their surroundings.

“Don’t be that other half don’t be the ignition source, be careful with what you’re doing outdoors, and ensure you’re not being that spark that causes the next big fire,” said Darren Clabo, State Fire Meteorologist.

Tuesday’s fire danger was high in the northern and central Black Hills areas and very high in the southern hills. On the prairie, conditions are worse, ranging from very high to extreme.

