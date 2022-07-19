Advertisement

More Hot Weather This Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There will be very little chance of rain the next several days as sunny skies will dominate the forecast. Temperatures tomorrow will unfortunately warm up again. We will likely see highs in the mid-90s and that looks to continue for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, we will see highs near 90 and we also have the chance of storms by then.

