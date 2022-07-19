Advertisement

Hold on to your hats its gonna be a windy one today

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Today its going to be pretty windy we could see wind gusts up to fifty even sixty miles per hour. For today we can see highs in the upper 80s some places will be in the 90s but over all much nicer than yesterday where we broke a record set back in 1938. Tomorrow we continue to stay dry with a high back up into the mid 90s until Friday. Saturday another frontal system looks to push into the area and bringing the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms with a high looking to be in the low 80s. Sunday were back up into the upper 80s and in the 90s with plenty of sun by Monday.

