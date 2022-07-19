Construction on M Hill continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of concrete being finished can be heard on M Hill. The project that was planned three years ago is now seeing the finishing touches.

“The project has been going on for about three years it started as a senior design project and then they… they did kind of the groundwork and laid the foundation of things we got to work on” said Calvin Tohm.

A main reason they needed to renovate the iconic M had to do with safety.

“The problem that they had with the current M is… when they poured it, they didn’t put any rebar in it, so everything started to separate, and the M actually started to slide down the hill” says Tohm

Once the problem was pointed out, it was time to make the M safer.

“Now they’ve added some blocks on the bottom and they’ve also added some piers to prevent the M from sliding down” Tohm says

The funding for the project comes from friends and alumni of South Dakota Mines.

“The decision was made to restore the M with the new concrete. Which was entirely paid for through donations from the friends of the University and from Alumni.” says Mike Ray

With the funding coming from different places. Some alumni are even pitching in to help finish the renovation.

“It’s been really cool I actually met a guy that was an Alum from 2006 from the CE (Civil Engineering) and it was cool talking with him about how the school has changed from when he was there and when it’s been cool reminiscing with everyone getting to make all these connections and talk with everyone.” said Tohm

The project should wrap up in the next month.

