Sturgis Meat Service offers affordable subscription box

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business.

Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with a twist… it is in a subscription box. The idea of subscription boxes aren’t a new one… but for Tanner deLannoy the idea came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That were our online sales took off… and that’s… we tried to fill a niche that really needed in the sense that we have the meat come to us its not going to be… you know we are not trying to price gouge we’re really not trying to do that. We’re trying to provide for you and your family… affordability and to get what you need.” said deLannoy

The meat that comes in the boxes is not only fresh but it’s locally raised. According to deLannoy this helps make the subscription box more affordable.

“This idea of being able to really provide this possibility for people and not only provide that possibility but provide really good food that is something… that we are so passionate about is being able to put on your front table food that you know exactly where it came from where it was raised, the family that it came from and that is our end goal is that you know where your food is coming from.” said deLannoy

Not only does this box help the community find affordable food, it also helps the local economy grow.

