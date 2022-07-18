Much Nicer Weather For Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will still see very hot temperatures through the evening. Overnight and tomorrow we will see temperatures a lot cooler with highs in the 80s. We also are going to see gusty winds with gusts up to 50 mph possible, especially in Northwestern South Dakota. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast for most of the week. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday-Friday.

