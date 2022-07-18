Advertisement

Much Nicer Weather For Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will still see very hot temperatures through the evening. Overnight and tomorrow we will see temperatures a lot cooler with highs in the 80s. We also are going to see gusty winds with gusts up to 50 mph possible, especially in Northwestern South Dakota. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast for most of the week. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday-Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive...
The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

Latest News

HOT
Uncomfortably hot today!
Not as bad later in the week
Brutally Hot For Tomorrow
HOT
Have that sunscreen and water ready, Sunday and Monday look to be scorching hot!
Even hotter on Monday
Very Hot By the End of the Weekend