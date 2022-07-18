Extreme heat has major impacts on the unhoused population

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The heatwave across the central United States is prompting many to stay indoors. While most people are able to do that, the unhoused in Rapid City are left to find a way to stay cool outside.

Temperatures across much of the central United States neared or exceeded triple digits. During heat waves, we are reminded to drink water and apply sunscreen, but those aren’t things everyone has easy access to.

The Rapid City Fire Department has a program set up to help unhoused people during extra hot days.

“With the unhoused, the mobile medic program, we try to do a lot of proactive measures to eliminate some of that heat exposure, and stuff like that. All throughout the year we go out and drive in a lot of the common places where the unhoused hangout and congregate, down by the creek, on the bike path,” said Rachel Hobbs, Lieutenant Rapid City Fire Department with the mobile medic program.

While efforts are made by the fire department, Hobbs says the most frequent thing they see is one they address consistently.

“One of the common things we see is just people not drinking water,” explained Hobbs. “So, it just gets hot, and they don’t hang out in the shade, their clothing isn’t always appropriate for, you know, the heat.”

The heat brings some strong UV rays as well, “That’s another thing we like to remind people of also, sunscreen. We carry some of that in the ambulance as well, not just for ourselves, but for people if they need it.”

The mobile medic unit is in a maroon SUV and is for all of Rapid City, but they are seen most often along Rapid Creek.

“And it’s not only the unhoused. It’s anyone on the bike path who’s out and about and in common places, we just go and check on them. Because it is really hot,” said Hobbs just as temperatures started to rise in the late morning.

