Advertisement

Could a wheel tax increase happen in Pennington County?

There are over 115 bridges in Pennington County and 89 will need fixed in the 25 years
There are over 115 bridges in Pennington County and 89 will need fixed in the 25 years(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Commissioners will meet for the biweekly meeting on Tuesday, and on the agenda, the group plans to expand the county’s wheel tax. The tax is currently at $2 per wheel and could move up to $5 a wheel.

The wheel tax was implemented to help with the cost of bridge reconstruction in the county. Many of the county’s 119 bridges in were built after the 1972 flood and are now 50 years old. To replace the bridges the county is applying for the state’s Bridge Improvement Grant, but the only way the county qualifies for the grant is by having a wheel tax.

(“In the next 25 years, 89 of those bridges have to get replaced at an average cost of 750 thousand. And you know just with the county highway, with their budget and our budget, that infrastructure costs it would just. I’d hate to even say what it would take in real estate taxes to support that much,” explained District 1 Commissioner, Ron Rossknecht.

In 2021 the county brought in more than $1.4 million from the wheel tax and by bumping it to five dollars the county is expected to bring in $3.6 million.

Rossknecht says the bridge rehabilitation is needed for safety reasons after he pointed to a caved-in bridge near Nemo Road.

Meade County’s wheel tax is $5, and both Butte and Lawerence County’s is $2 unless the car is over 6,000 pounds, then it is $5. The state’s most populous county, Minnehaha has a $4 tax on each wheel.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive...
The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

Latest News

Highs in the 90s for the middle of the week
Much Nicer Tomorrow
The sun peeks through trees in a park in Rapid City as temperatures rise to 104
Extreme heat has major impacts on the unhoused population
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather
A creamery that opened in 2014 has become popular for the use of local ingredients in each...
A hot day calls for something cold on National Ice Cream Day