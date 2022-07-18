Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neiman Enterprises sawmill
Neiman Enterprises announces curtailment of both their Black Hill’s sawmills
Police say 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad collided with a car that had five passengers...
Girl, 6, killed when police chase ends in crash
Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive...
The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
A group of people stand by a booth at the 44th Festival in the Park
44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

Latest News

There are over 115 bridges in Pennington County and 89 will need fixed in the 25 years
Could a wheel tax increase happen in Pennington County?
Highs in the 90s for the middle of the week
Much Nicer Tomorrow
The sun peeks through trees in a park in Rapid City as temperatures rise to 104
Extreme heat has major impacts on the unhoused population
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is charged in Washington’s federal court with...
Jury selection underway for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response