Black Hills Community bank donates Diapers to local non-profit organizations

By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Community Bank donated more than 99,000 diapers to the Cornerstone Woman and Children’s Home and the Bella Pregnancy Resources Center in Spearfish.

These donations were accumulated in June from donations at both of the Black Hills Community Bank locations. Several events were held to raise money for the diaper drive such as a five-k run, bakes sales, an online silent auction and a dessert competition. The Diaper drive exceeded its goal by more than 39,000, which is almost double the donations given last year.

”It also demonstrates the incredible generosity of the Rapid City community who even in this time of relative financial difficulty finds it in their hearts to donate to folks who have a greater need. It makes me immensely proud to be part of Cornerstone, part of the community bank, and part of Rapid City,” said Dr. Jack Harlow, Board President of Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Tiffany Smith, vice president of marketing for Black Hills Community Bank, says that the diaper drive is a great representation of how the bank invests in the community.

