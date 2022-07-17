Advertisement

Hardhats finish regular season with doubleheader sweep

Post 320 splits games with SF Post 15 East
Post 22 7-16
Post 22 7-16(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats have had a strong regular season, and they’ll enter the State Tournament after sweeping Sioux Falls Post 15 West. Plus, after sweeping Post 15 West on Friday, the Post 320 Stars were hoping to do the same against Post 15 East. Ben Burns has highlights from both doubleheaders.

