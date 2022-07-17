44th Festival in the Park persists despite hot weather

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The 44th Festival in the Park occurred in Spearfish this weekend. Over 180 vendors took over Spearfish City Park to sell art and food from around the region.

The festival began in 1977 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals in the upper Midwest. Each year the Matthews Opera House hosts the festival in July and is their largest fundraiser of the year. The event also hosts live music each night in what they call the “watering hole” and this year the executive director for the opera house was thrilled to have Jason Dea West be one of the artists this year.

Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, Executive Director Darren Granaas says, “Oh my gosh, it’s been incredible. You know we had COVID two years ago, last year we had a boom year, and wasn’t sure how this was going to go, because festivals are kind of down just a little bit from the high. We’re not seeing that our vendors are up where we were last year,

Over the entire weekend Granaas expects that around 20,000 people visited the park.

