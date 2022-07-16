Advertisement

Storybook Island on its way to funding ‘Winnie The Pooh’ attraction renovation

The park has been using all of the funds raised at their ‘Adult Fun Nights’ toward updating the...
The park has been using all of the funds raised at their ‘Adult Fun Nights’ toward updating the hundred-acre woods-themed attraction, that hasn’t had a major renovation since being installed about 30 years ago.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storybook Island is inching toward its fundraising goal to update it’s Winnie the Pooh treehouse.

The park has been using all of the funds raised at their ‘Adult Fun Nights’ toward updating the hundred-acre woods-themed attraction, that hasn’t had a major renovation since being installed about 30 years ago.

Kelci Carroll, the park’s Chief Financial Officer, said that they’ve met about a third of their $600,000 goal.

She adds that making the attraction ADA accessible was essential in the renovation project.

”Us seeing the need that was there, and us not being able to provide that, it really stuck our heartstrings and really geared us toward making that possible for everyone,” Carroll said. “We want this to be a place where everybody can play together, feel included and have a good time at Storybook Island.”

Carroll said that they hope to have the funds on hand by the end of this season.

You can visit storybookisland.org to find out how to donate.

