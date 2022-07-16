How summer art programs in Rapid City are helping kids express their imagination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art programs all summer long. Art Classes range from anime drawing to clay pottery making. Even adults are allowed to get in on the fun and put their imaginations to the test.

“It is like a community and you can come in during different hours and just work,” says Jess Kautz, art teacher at Dahl Arts Center.

Kids are not the only ones having fun at the art center...adults are as well.

Kautz states “We do adult classes; we do afternoon classes. We have a great open pottery studio where you can take classes and then come in in your free time and make pottery.”

According to facts.net, social development and self-worth can be connected through art. The Dahl center also provides art education to public schools and girl scouts.

Kautz says The Dahl Arts Center provides kids with art techniques and tools that they would not normally see at home.

She states “We introduce them to art that they would not normally get at home. This week we did a lot of textile art so, we did friendship bracelets...we did finger knitting...we did hand crocheting and every kid left with a barn of yarn and went home and did it all night long after they left here so, it is fun to see them take it home.”

More importantly, art is a way to bring the community together.

Kautz states “Art offers problem-solving...I think they offer community...I think they offer an outlet for feelings and things like that. Kids might not even realize that is what is happening, but they know that after they are done with the day, they feel better.”

Art camps are Monday through Thursday from 9:15 am to 2:30 pm. The cost per student is 180 dollars, but sibling discounts and scholarships are available.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.