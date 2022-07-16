Advertisement

Harney All Stars qualify for Little League State Tournament

Harney defeats Canyon Lake 10-5
7-15 harney
7-15 harney
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Harney and Canyon Lake All Stars each split their first two games at the Little League sub district tournament. On Friday they squared off for a trip to state. Harney scored five runs in the first inning to help propel the team to a 10-5 victory. Rapid City also qualified for the state tournament which begins next Friday in Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

Latest News

7-14 rapid city little league
Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive
7-14 STEVENS HENDRY
Stevens’ Hendry named national coach of the year
7-13 LITTLE LEAGUE
Rapid City and Harney little league teams pick up victories
7-13 Sasquatch camp
Young baseball players learn the game from the Sasquatch