Harney All Stars qualify for Little League State Tournament
Harney defeats Canyon Lake 10-5
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Harney and Canyon Lake All Stars each split their first two games at the Little League sub district tournament. On Friday they squared off for a trip to state. Harney scored five runs in the first inning to help propel the team to a 10-5 victory. Rapid City also qualified for the state tournament which begins next Friday in Rapid City.
