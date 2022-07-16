City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Transit system has suspended the City View Trolley services indefinitely due to an out break of COVID-19 and other illness along with a shortage of drivers.

The trolley services were only supposed to be suspended for a week in order to have enough drivers for Rapid Ride and Dial-a-ride services.

The driver shortage affected all services within the transit system. The main priority is to get to a full staff of permanent bus drivers for Dial-a-ride and Rapid Ride transit services because as of now only 20 of the 26 positions are filled.

”If we get to a few weeks down the road we don’t have any interest we’ll probably suspend for the remainder of the summer, if we are able to get some interest we might be able to push that up and operate it for a few weeks or a month but again well just kind of monitor it, kind of assess the situation,” said Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City.

If anyone would like to inquire about a temporary position with the City View Trolley or a permanent position with Rapid Ride or Dial-a-ride they should contact the Rapid Transit System for more information.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.