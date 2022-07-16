Advertisement

Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Calif (AP) — Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37.

The Westminster Police Department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Milsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.

They said they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6 p.m. to find East suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he died.

East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won SAC Silver Crown championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013.

He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and soon dabbled in a short NASCAR career. He made 11 career starts in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

“Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman,” tweeted former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine.

Westminster police said Milsap, 28, was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Rapid City suspends trolley services indefinitely.
City View Trolley suspended indefinitely
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Family says Blake fell asleep at a Glendale bus stop when another man poured gas on him and...
‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says

Latest News

Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive...
The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival
The park has been using all of the funds raised at their ‘Adult Fun Nights’ toward updating the...
Storybook Island on its way to funding ‘Winnie The Pooh’ attraction renovation
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art...
How summer art programs in Rapid City are helping kids express their imagination