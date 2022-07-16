The Black Hills celebrating 36 years of Hills Alive Christian Music Festival

Advertisement

By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park on Saturday for the 36th Hills Alive festival...it is the biggest Christian music concert and festival in the Black Hills.

The festival has Music artists like Pea-Bod, Jonny Diaz, and Skillet taking center stage this weekend...all free of charge for attendees.

Harper Kein, a local from Rapid City says she has been going to the Hills Alive festival since her childhood and that everyone is nice and welcoming.

Kein states “Family friendly, it is super fun, and everybody is just super inclusive. You meet a whole bunch of new people and it’s super fun, kids have a ton of fun. I started coming when I was very little with my mom and family and just everybody. It kind of stuck with me like this is what I looked forward to every summer and I still do. I am still like a little kid I’m like oh it’s hills alive.”

The festival runs till Sunday so, you can still get in on the fun if you want to.

