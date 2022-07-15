Advertisement

Very Hot By the End of the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is likely across our area this evening with the heaviest likely to occur in Southwestern South Dakota. There is a chance for severe weather, but the severe risk will be relatively low. Heavy rain could continue throughout the night until sunrise. Tomorrow afternoon we can expect to see more storms across our area with the greatest chance occurring in the Eastern Counties. Temperatures tomorrow will still be hot with highs around 90. By the end of the weekend we are going to see extremely hot weather with highs near 100 both Sunday and Monday.

