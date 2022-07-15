Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.

