Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive

Rapid City defeats Harney 7-2 to earn trip to Little League State Tournament
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.

