Mental health crisis line launches Saturday

A new mental health crisis hotline is kicking off this weekend here in South Dakota. The 988 line launches on Saturday and will be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Congress designated the 988 dialing code back in 2020. In South Dakota, those calls will be answered by the Helpline. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of the death in the state. If you need help, you can connect with counselors at 988 through talk, chat or text.

It gives people in crisis another alternative.

South Dakota Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says, When somebody is having a behavioral health crisis, it isn’t always optimal to call law enforcement. And law enforcement is a partner in this as well, understanding there needs to be another way to civilize people at the local level. So this is another piece of that. We’re trying to get a system in place that helps those in crisis in a better way, a caring way to help deescalate people, keep them close to their home and close to their community as they’re working through their issues.”

Gill says if you’re not sure if you should call, call anyway. They can divert you to other help if that’s more appropriate.