Advertisement

Hot Today with a Few Storms in the Forecast

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as monsoon moisture comes in from the southwest and an upper level disturbance moves across the area. One or two storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail, but they will be isolated to widely scattered.

High pressure rebuilds over the area Sunday and Monday. This means hotter and drier conditions. Monday will be very hot with highs well on up into the 100s.

All of next week is looking dry and hot at this point.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
FILE - Monkeypox
First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota
Zebra mussel discovered in Pennington County
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

Latest News

Some storms tonight and tomorrow
More Hot Weather and Some Storms Possible
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms this Weekend
Some chances of storms
Hot and Stormy Tomorrow
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot weather into the Weekend