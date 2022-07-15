Hot Today with a Few Storms in the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening as monsoon moisture comes in from the southwest and an upper level disturbance moves across the area. One or two storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail, but they will be isolated to widely scattered.

High pressure rebuilds over the area Sunday and Monday. This means hotter and drier conditions. Monday will be very hot with highs well on up into the 100s.

All of next week is looking dry and hot at this point.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.