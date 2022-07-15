HealthWatch-Water safety

There’s no doubt the heat is on here in the Black Hills. And that means plenty of kids hitting the pools. Doctor Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics has some ideas on how to make sure that swim is a safe one in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Playing in the water is a fun summertime activity that almost no child will turn down. But it also can be dangerous. So making sure you’ve thought things through before your child gets in the water is going to be really important. Even those small backyard kiddie pools that hold a few inches of water can be very dangerous to a small toddler who can’t get his face back out of the water immediately when he falls. So making sure you’re right there is going to be important. Even bigger kids, if they don’t know how to swim yet and you’re at a big pool, you need very strict rules about how they need to stay where they can touch. maybe even put them in life jackets and don’t rely on the lifeguards all the time. I think the big kids who do know how to swim, you have to make sure they don’t get overtired, because that can definitely be a time where they can get into some trouble. When you’re at big family gatherings, this is where some horrific things happen. Everyone assumes someone else is watching their kid and all of the sudden, we’re down in numbers. Please, please, please make sure you’ve got somebody who’s got eyes on your kid. if you need a verbal handoff because you’re going to go running, grab a second helping of dinner, make sure someone’s got eyes on your kids at all times. There are swimming lessons available at multiple places in the Hills where your kids can get more confidence in the water and get themselves out of situations where they could be drowning. And drowning is not nearly as obvious as you think it might be, especially when the water is over the child’s’ heads. If you are outside when you’re at the pool or at the beach, be sure you’re putting your kid in sunblock too. If you questions about your child’s safety in water, make sure you’re talking to your child’s pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at Black Hills Pediatrics with your HealthWatch.”