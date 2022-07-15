Advertisement

Buffalo Chip hosts their Get on ADV Fest

Adventure bikes at the Get on ADV Fest
Adventure bikes at the Get on ADV Fest(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 14, 2022
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Get on A-D-V Fest offers people something different from the traditional rally setting. This event is catered toward those who enjoy adventure bikes, these are bikes meant to go off the beaten path.

Those attending the event can use their bikes to enjoy a weekend packed with adventures like exploring a variety of trails at the Buffalo Chip Campground or participating in demos from various motorcycle brands.

“Not everybody is in a cruiser going down the interstate or on paved roads, a lot of people have motorcycles they like to get off the road, go through the trails look at places like the beautiful Black Hills right, and so that what this adventure fest is all about right here. We have five OEMs originally equipment manufactures that made motorcycles, most of them are from Europe, right and maybe one from Japan,” said Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Both experienced riders and newcomers are welcome to attend.

“It’s got a huge diversity of people who come to the Get on Moto, a lot of them are really experienced and what’s really cool about this particular community is they love to share the knowledge so it’s an excellent place for a new rider to come and learn more, and more and more about adventure bike riding you know,” said Robert Pandya, COO of Sturgis Buffalo Chip

The three-day event is closed to the public and requires a ticket to attend. On Sunday the event opens to locals at no cost.

