Will a third school resource officer be in Spearfish soon?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School Resource Officers are used for protection and education in schools. After the Uvalde School shooting in Texas, school resource officers became under major scrutiny for their reaction time to the shooter entering the school and killing 21 people that day.

The Austin-American-Statesman recently reported, “Officers finally rushed into the classroom and killed the gunman an hour and 14 minutes after police first arrived on the scene.”

For the Spearfish School District and Police Department adding another resource officer to the schools has been a conversation for quite a while. “This is just the logical conversation to add a third position. Our conversation with the district has angled toward we would like to have one school resource officer in each of the buildings,” said Patrick Rotert, Public Safety Director for the City of Spearfish.

At a recent school board meeting in Spearfish, the board discussed the option to boost their resource officer team, and while Rotert said that the most recent school shooting wasn’t the start of the conversation, he was sure that it initiated a conversation to bolster safety in schools. But safety is just one part of a resource officer’s job.

Rotert says, “We spend time doing programming on bullying, anti-drug messages, peer pressure, different things like that.”

In school districts around Pennington County, resource officers offer similar safety and education.

“Kind of bridge the gap, so get kids more familiar with law enforcement,” said Scott Sietzes a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Seargent. “Law enforcement, we’re not scary people, we’re not out to get you and just kind of build relationships within the community.”

For the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, being selected to be a resource officer isn’t taken likely. Sietzes, said that a potential resource officer must have a drive for protecting kids.

“I can tell you that every one of the SRO’s (School Resource Officer) in our schools has a strong desire to work with kids and have a very strong sense of safety. And that they’re there to protect the school, they’re there to protect the kids and the staff and the people that work there,” said Sietzes.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office currently has eight resource officers spread over three school districts in the county.

