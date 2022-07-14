Advertisement

A weekend of flashy cars at the 51st Annual Corvette Rally in Spearfish

Spearfish expects 20,000 to 25,000 visitors to go to the town this weekend.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a busy weekend in Spearfish. Starting on July 14 the corvettes will be arriving for the 51st Annual Corvette Rally, and on July 15 in downtown Spearfish flashy cars will line the streets.

The corvette’s drive to Spearfish, where they will register and then explore the Black Hills. When the corvettes start lining the streets of downtown Spearfish on July 15 around 5 PM, they will be joined by food vendors and live music. The event starts at 6 PM and is combined with Spearfish’s Downtown Friday Nights.

“It’s kind of just this big weekend event for all these Corvetters, to come out here and enjoy the Black Hills. And then kind of the culminating event will be tomorrow night, downtown Spearfish here. We will do what’s called the show and shine, or Vet Street USA, where there will have 200 to 300 cars lined up here,” said Kyler Flock, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Visit Spearfish.

Between the Corvette Rally, Art in the Park, and Hills Alive in Rapid City, the city expects around 20,000 to 25,000 visitors in Spearfish for the busy weekend.

