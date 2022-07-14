SUV catches fire after colliding with freight liner truck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A two-vehicle crash on LaCrosse Street Thursday morning led to one of the cars going up in flames.

The Rapid City Police Department says around 11:30, a freight liner truck guarding a construction grader in the right southbound lane was rear ended by a Subaru.

Due to the collision, the front of the Subaru caught fire, and the Rapid City Fire Department soon arrived to help knock out the flames.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

He was cited by the RCPD for careless driving.

