Storybook Island host Strider Bikes for fun discovery ride

Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled with fairytale favorites. Children were able to borrow a bike or bring their own.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled with fairytale favorites. Children were able to borrow a bike or bring their own.

Strider discovery rides are not competitive races, rather they are a unique experience that both parents and children can enjoy. Hannah Peterson with Strider Bikes says this event is a great way for toddlers to learn how to ride.

“Our non-profit is actually here today the strider education foundations nonprofit All Kids Bike is here and are accepting donations. This is a free event, but their goal is to get every kid in America on a bike.”

Plenty of people came out for the event. Amy Kastner (cast-ner) says it is a great way to get her children to let out their energy.

“We love our Strider Bikes because they… my youngest is four and is already peddling. This little one is too and already working on getting his feet up and riding and they just run around and wear all the energy out. They see all of their favorite characters and they get to ride around and go down all the slides and see the fire trucks and all the animals and they just... they love it here. So, to ride our bikes is even better.”

The next Strider event is Strider fest in Rapid City, which will take place from August 26 through August 28.

