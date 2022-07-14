Rumor has it Miner Brewing might have a new beer coming soon, Blueberry Ginger Mead
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Miner Brewing out of Hill City was recently recognized on the national stage for its great brews and amazing views.
Casey Nardine, Miner Brewing’s Taproom Hospitality Manager, says they have plans to keep on trudging, full steam ahead, and even have some upcoming events worth checking out.
Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.