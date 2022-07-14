Advertisement

Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hot temperatures continue in our forecast today, tomorrow and frankly through the end of the month. We’ll see highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees.

But we will see a little better chance of isolated thunderstorms later today and tonight, and especially Friday and Saturday. Strong, gusty winds, frequent lightning and some hail will be possible with these storms. Not everyone will see rain, though.

Dry and hot weather will start our next week - 100 degree heat possible in Rapid City Monday.

