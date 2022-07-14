First case of monkeypox reported in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota has its first reported case of monkeypox, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The male in his 30s from eastern South Dakota tested positive for orthopoxvirus which was confirmed by state officials at the State Public Health Laboratory. The specimen will be submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation as monkeypox.

Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. The symptoms of monkeypox include rash, fever, headache, muscle and backaches, chills, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

“The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally. Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows,” Dr. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contacts such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus. While anyone can get monkeypox, cases have occurred disproportionately in men who have sex with men.

Prevention strategies should emphasize avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox, and wash your hands often with soap and water

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages individuals to contact their healthcare provider early if they develop symptoms of monkeypox to aid rapid detection and prevent ongoing transmission. More information about the virus, signs and symptoms, prevention, treatment, and more can be found on the CDC website or at doh.sd.gov.

