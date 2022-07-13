South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stacey Garnette, a 44-year-old woman from Allen, South Dakota, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for enticement and sexual abuse of a minor.

The conviction stems from Garnette, while employed at Red Cloud Indian School as a bus driver/mechanic, having an intimate relationship with a 14 year old female.

Garnette used a cellular telephone to send messages to the juvenile female to induce her to engage in sexual activity

Garnette was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019 and pleaded guilty in January, 2022.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

