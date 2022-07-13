Advertisement

Phishing attacks hit record high

Financial sector top target for hackers
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One million attacks in just the first three months of 2022, that’s a new record for the number of phishing attempts by cybercriminals, according to a new industry survey by the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), an organization that analyzes cybercrime.

Nathanael McCormick was one of those victimized by phishing attacks.

McCormick said one morning he woke to a hacked Facebook account. He later learned scammers were using his account to target his friends.

”All of my friends got weird messages,” McComick said.

Those messages sent to his friends said “look who died” with a bunch of sad emoji faces and a link designed to get them to click. Anyone who clicked that link could have jeopardized their critical, personal information.

The AWPG’s report show McCormick and his friends were not alone. Its latest data showed phishing reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2022.

“We’ve had and filed reports that have been verified through our system of well over a million records,” Peter Cassidy, the group’s Secretary General said.

Data from APWG identified the industries targeted most often by phishing attacks. The top four are:

  • finance 23.6%
  • email/web-based software 20.5%
  • ecommerce 14.6%
  • social media 12.5%

To help protect yourself, slow down and make sure the messages you receive make sense, Cassidy said. Also, keep your internet security software up to date, and if you need to pay to update your computers make sure you find qualified people to help you.

Nathanael McCormick was able to change his passwords and secure his account. He hopes his story will help protect others from being hacked or scammed.

If you are a victim of a phishing scam or any other type of fraud, file a complaint at Fraud.org or with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

To read the full APWG Phishing trends report click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Absolu is being convicted of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Trial set for New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime
FILE PHOTO - The Washburn Fire grew to 5.8 square miles, decreasing containment Wednesday from...
Yosemite wildfire moving east into Sierra National Forest
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
Jail records confirm the mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse...
Parents charged after 2-year-old found dead in home, sheriff says