Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime

(Arizona's Family)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nathan Andrew Castillo, a 53-year-old man from New Mexico, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, according to a release.

In March 2022 Castilo pleaded guilty after sexually abusing a female, who was under the age of 12, near Oglala, SD.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Castillo was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

