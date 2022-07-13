Advertisement

KEVN Black Hills to host gubernatorial debate between Noem and Smith

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - KEVN Black Hills Fox will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.) as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor.

Noem and Smith have both agreed to take part in the debate on Sept. 30 and the debate will take place in Rapid City. The exact time of the debate has not yet been set.

A press release from Noem’s office said the debate “will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.”

“Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same,” Noem said.

Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the chance to debate but said he would like to participate in more face-to-face exchanges.

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint was asked to take part in the debate, but has yet to respond.

