Hot weather into the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:52 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hotter temperatures can be expected today and tomorrow, with upper 90s expected on Thursday.

But a change: weak disturbances will bring chances of isolated thunderstorms late Thursday, Friday into Saturday. Friday will be the day with the most storms, but they will be widely scattered. Gusty winds and lightning will accompany any storms that form.

Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday with near triple digit heat possible on Monday.

Nice Start to the week; Hot end