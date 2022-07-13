Hot and Stormy Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some rain is possible tonight, but nothing is expected to be heavy. Tomorrow we will see some storm activity start in Wyoming during the late afternoon and then impact Western South Dakota by sunset. The rain could continue for most of the night tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with highs near 100° for eastern counties. Hot temperatures will continue for the weekend with 90s expected Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.