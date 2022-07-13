Everyone was a neighbor at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills block party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes a cul-de-sac can get together on a weekend and celebrate being neighborly, but how about the entirety of the Black Hills?

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosted a block party event with all kinds of fun, including a dunk tank, carnival games and so much more from noon to 2 p.m. July 10.

