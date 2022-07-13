Discover some weekend plans with the 99th annual Gold Discovery Days in Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Southern Hills ares the place to be if you’re looking for fun and excitement for the whole family. Over the weekend, experience a blast from the past and celebrate the discovery of gold during the Custer expedition.

“Basically,” says Carrie Moore, A Gold Discovery Days Committee Members, “it started with a 3-day rodeo and the pageant, which was created by the Women’s Civic Club. It was a production put on by volunteers, children and adults that told the story of the growth of Custer City. It started with the creation of the universe, and included the importance of the Lakota culture, and the discovery of gold. In years to come, a parade became part of the annual event.”

