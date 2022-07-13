Advertisement

Discover some weekend plans with the 99th annual Gold Discovery Days in Custer

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Southern Hills ares the place to be if you’re looking for fun and excitement for the whole family. Over the weekend, experience a blast from the past and celebrate the discovery of gold during the Custer expedition.

“Basically,” says Carrie Moore, A Gold Discovery Days Committee Members, “it started with a 3-day rodeo and the pageant, which was created by the Women’s Civic Club. It was a production put on by volunteers, children and adults that told the story of the growth of Custer City. It started with the creation of the universe, and included the importance of the Lakota culture, and the discovery of gold. In years to come, a parade became part of the annual event.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
Imagen ilustrativa
Police: Three face charges after crashing stolen car in Brookings