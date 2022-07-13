Advertisement

Dakota News Now to host gubernatorial debate between Noem, Smith

Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.) as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor.

Noem and Smith have both agreed to take part in the debate on Sept. 30, which will be co-hosted by Dakota News Now and its sister stations KOTA and KEVN. The debate will take place in Rapid City. The exact time of the debate has not yet been set.

A press release from Noem’s office said the debate “will be the first and final debate that Governor Noem participates in this election cycle.”

“Voters deserve the opportunity to hear from the two of us on a wide variety of issues, especially those on which we do not see eye-to-eye. I look forward to a spirited, fact-driven conversation, and I trust that you hope for the same,” Noem said.

Smith also expressed enthusiasm for the chance to debate but said he would like to participate in more face-to-face exchanges.

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint was asked to take part in the debate, but has yet to respond.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and...
Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project
Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
Absolu is being convicted of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Trial set for New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
South Dakota man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
A cat stays inside to stay cool on hot days.
Feeling the heat? Your pet probably is too
The human trafficking charge comes with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Kentucky. (AP)
South Dakota man faces murder and firearm charges
A block party hosted by the Salvation Army of the Black Hills brought people together
Everyone was a neighbor at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills block party
Man sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for sex crime