Committee approves grant to improve water reclamation facility

The more than $43 million being allocated is part of phase one of the project that will last for the next few years.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city’s Legal and Finance committee Wednesday approved a grant from the South Dakota Board of Natural Resources to go toward updating and modernizing the Water Reclamation Facility south of Rapid City.

The more than $43 million being allocated is part of phase one of the project that will last for the next few years.

This expansion will allow the north plant to shut down it’s operations, to make way for a more centralized wastewater facility.

City Operations Manager and Engineer Eddie Lopez said that much of the north plant’s infrastructure is too outdated for the facility to be updated, and it’s better to focus on the more modern south facility.

“We’re having a hard time procuring materials to keep the north plant growing,” Lopez said. “So, that’s kind of what’s driving the south plant expansion as well. The availability for maintenance is hard to maintain when there’s no parts available.”

The city has been addressing its water infrastructure over the past week, as they had to deal with several water line breaks last Thursday.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said that it’s important for the public to know that these issues can happen as a result of more demand for water in the summer.

“We’re just in a hot and dry time of the year and our system is maxed out,” Tech said. “There’s a lot of stress on it right now.”

The city says around 43,000 more water customers could arrive by 2045.

Assistant Public Works Director Stacey Titus said that having a more modern facility is critical to serving these additional people.

“We use a lot more efficient technology and treatment methods that aren’t requiring much more size or space to accomplish the same thing.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved the funds unanimously for phase one. The project will now head to the full city council for approval.

