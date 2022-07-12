Advertisement

Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

Missy Peterson to swim in National event later this month
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -When Rapid City’s Missy Peterson was just a year old she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. 25 years later she received a double lung transplant. But that hasn’t slowed her down as she will swim at the Transplant Games of American in San Diego later this month.

