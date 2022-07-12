Advertisement

Hot Temperatures For the Rest of the Week

More hot temperatures by the weekend
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies will continue overnight. Tomorrow we are going to be sunny for most of the day, but then we may see some cloud cover and moisture in the evening in Wyoming. Anything that does fall tomorrow will be light. Thursday we will once again start out sunny, but then some storms may form in the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be very hot with highs in the 90s for much of Western South Dakota. Wyoming will be even hotter with highs near 100 for Sheridan. Thursday will be the hottest day for Western South Dakota with highs possibly near 100 for eastern and southern counties. 90s will continue for the weekend, then we could see highs back near 100 to start next week.

