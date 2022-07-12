Advertisement

Energy Saver Tips for the Summer

Tips on how you can save money this summer.
Tips on how you can save money this summer.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When it gets warm outside it is instinctive to turn the AC to the highest setting, but that is not often cost effective.

According to a representative from West River Electric changing your furnace filter can save money, even in the summer. She says that a clogged furnace makes the air conditioner work harder.

”The second tip that I have for you guys is install a programmable thermostat. You know when you leave your house during the day, you’re not really there so you can kind of bump those temps up a little bit and then when you get back home at nighttime you can go ahead and turn them back down to cool it off and the easiest way to monitor that is by installing a programmable thermostat,” said Amanda Haugen, Communication Specialist for West River Electric.

It is important to monitor your electric usage, especially when the temperatures warm up and to make sure you avoid running your A-C at full blast.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

Food truck out of Sturgis
New food truck opens from Sturgis
A kid plays on the Sioux Park playground that will be replaced this fall.
Sioux Park will be getting new playground equipment this fall
City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Rapid City Public Works Committee voted to accept bids for city hall renovation
Absolu is being convicted of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Trial set for New York man facing three counts of first-degree murder