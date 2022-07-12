Downtown Rapid City is working to expansion, with the Block 5 Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City is about to undergo a major facelift, all thanks to the efforts of developers and city leaders on the Block 5 Project. The project is a plan that is working to expand the downtown area of the city by using an old parking lot and converting it into a residential and commercial property.

The parking lot located in-between St. Joseph Street and 6th street will eventually become both a Hyatt Place Hotel and the home to more than 130 loft apartments. Being that the parking lot served as a major hub for free parking on the weekend, the concern was how this new development will affect parking.

Anna Gilligan, Parking Operations manager for Rapid City says that all of the current parking permits have been relocated to the surrounding areas.

Gilligan states “On July first, we transitioned all the permit holders who are parking in that parking lot. The surrounding areas have absorbed those extra permits, so we found new locations for all those permit holders. 33 metered spaces that will be shut down during construction. There are spaces on the south side of the 500 block of Saint Joseph Street and then the spaces north of the alley on the 600 block of sixth street.”

The groundwork was slated for spring 20-22, but there is no update on when construction will start.

